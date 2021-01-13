Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

How Cincinnati's Independent Art Galleries Are Navigating The Pandemic

By
  • Wave Pool
    Wave Pool gallery in Camp Washington
    Provided

Small creative spaces in the Queen City are usually great spots for community building, cramming artists and art lovers into small gallery spaces for conversation and connection.

But what happens when you can't pack those spaces due to a global pandemic?

Cincinnati creatives are doing what they do best: getting creative with responses to the challenging realities of the COVID-19 crisis. 

Joining Cincinnati Edition are Northside gallery Thundersky, Inc. founders Bill Ross and Keith Banner, Camp Washington gallery Wave Pool founder Cal Cullen, and visual artist Prince Lange. 

