How DVERT Program Is Responding To Rise In Domestic Violence Cases

Domestic violence cases in Cincinnati increased sharply under the pandemic. 2020 was the deadliest year for domestic violence homicides in the city in 20 years. Now, in 2021, there is still a crisis, says Women Helping Women President and CEO Kristin Shrimplin. And while domestic violence rates are high, funding has been cut.

According to Shrimplin, the state of Ohio has lost $20 million in domestic violence funding and the Victims of Crime Act grant has been slashed 36%.

But there are encouraging developments. Women Helping Women's Domestic Violence Enhancement Response Team, or DVERT, is expanding. The team that responds with police to domestic violence calls in Cincinnati, North College Hill, Mount Healthy and Delhi is now expanding to Green Township and Cheviot.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the DVERT program and domestic violence cases in Cincinnati are Women Helping Women President and CEO Kristin Shrimplin; and DVERT Program Director Wayne Williams.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

