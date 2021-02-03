How Much Say Do Cincinnati's Community Councils Have in City Hall?

  Over-the-Rhine
    Over-the-Rhine is one such neighborhood that has seen development spike in recent years.
    Al Behrman / AP

Almost every Cincinnati neighborhood has a community council, a group of volunteers chosen by residents to complete projects, engage with outside interests and interface with city government on issues that impact their communities. 

But recent battles within Cincinnati City Hall over special property tax funds called TIFs, development choices and zoning issues, among others have called into question how much say these groups have over decisions that affect their neighborhoods. So what do community councils do, and how much say does the city really give them?

Joining Cincinnati Edition are Over-the-Rhine Community Council President Maurice Wagoner, Mount Lookout Community Council President Dan Prevost, East Price Hill Improvement Association President Sheila Rosenthal and Cincinnati City Council Member and Neighborhoods Committee Chair Jan-Michele  Kearney. 

