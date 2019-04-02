How To Recognize And Report Child Abuse

Last year Hamilton County’s hotline to report suspected cases of child abuse and neglect, 241-KIDS (5437), received over 67,000 phone calls. Over 9,000 were direct reports of disclosures or concerns around abuse or neglect.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and Joining Cincinnati Edition from the Mayerson Center for Safe and Healthy Children at Cincinnati Children’s to discuss how to recognize, report and prevent child abuse are Clinical Fellow Pratima Shanbhag, MD; and Social Worker Andrea Richey, LSW.

