How Reporting On Refugees Helped Shape One Journalist's Views On Immigration

Helen Thorpe is a journalist and the author of three books, Just Like Us, Soldier Girls, and The Newcomers. Her narrative nonfiction documents the lives of immigrants, refugees and veterans of foreign conflicts.

Thorpe will be in town April 3 for the Woman’s City Club of Greater Cincinnati's 35th Annual National Speaker Forum, and she recently spoke with Cincinnati Edition about her work, and how it has shaped her perspective on immigration.

