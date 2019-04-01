How To Weigh In On Possible Streetcar Changes

Changes could be coming to the Cincinnati Streetcar. The Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority is considering three proposals that would extend peak-time frequency, especially on the weekends.

There is a primary recommendation and two alternatives.

A public meeting about the possible changes is Tuesday, April 2 from 5-7 p.m. in Tower Room at the Main Public Library downtown.

The primary recommendation would:

reduce late-night service

extend peak-time frequency (three cars in service, 12-minute frequencies) during Friday and Saturday nights until 10 p.m.

introduce 10-minute frequency from 1-8:30 p.m. on Saturdays

Alternative 1 would:

emphasize evening operation

extend peak-time frequency by two hours every day

Alternative 2 would:

extend peak-time frequency later into the evening Monday through Friday

start peak-time frequency earlier on Saturdays and Sundays

You may also submit feedback here.