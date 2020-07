Since 1979, musician Mickey Foellger of the band Wheels has been in possession of tapes from the band’s performances at Shipley’s in Clifton. Now, with the help of his bandmates, they’ve mastered these tapes into a double album that’s scheduled for release on August 1. Elaine Diehl talks with Mickey and Jeffrey Seeman about the Wheels days, and the story behind Wheels Backstage: LIVE 11.3.79. Follow Mickey Foellger’s Facebook page for updates.