How's The COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Going In Ohio?

Ohioans age 65 and older, school employees and people with medical conditions that put them at high-risk will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in about two weeks. This group, called "1B" in Ohio's vaccination plan, includes about 2.2 million people.

So how is Ohio's vaccination rollout going so far? As more people become eligible for the shot will they actually get it, or is there some hesitancy? And can your employer mandate the vaccine?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the vaccine are UC Health Medical Director for Emergency Management and Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine Dustin Calhoun, MD; Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner and Cincinnati’s Black Nurse Practitioner Network Founder and President Felicia Beckham MSN, FNP-BC, RN; The Health Collaborative Population Health Strategies Executive Director Kiana Trabue; and Graydon Attorney Lee Geiger.

