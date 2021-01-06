Related Program: 
How's The COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Going In Ohio?

  • Katie Walz, RN, in the cardiovascular ICU at UC Medical Center, was the first recipient at UC of Pfizer's COVID vaccine.
    Courtesy UC Health

Ohioans age 65 and older, school employees and people with medical conditions that put them at high-risk will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in about two weeks. This group, called "1B" in Ohio's vaccination plan, includes about 2.2 million people.

So how is Ohio's vaccination rollout going so far? As more people become eligible for the shot will they actually get it, or is there some hesitancy? And can your employer mandate the vaccine?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the vaccine are UC Health Medical Director for Emergency Management and Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine Dustin Calhoun, MD; Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner and Cincinnati’s Black Nurse Practitioner Network Founder and President Felicia Beckham MSN, FNP-BC, RN; The Health Collaborative Population Health Strategies Executive Director Kiana Trabue; and Graydon Attorney Lee Geiger.

COVID 'Long Haulers' In Cincinnati Face Symptoms Months After Contracting Virus

By Jan 4, 2021
coronavirus long haulers
Nick Swartsell / WVXU

While a vaccine for the novel coronavirus that has sparked a global pandemic is now a reality, thousands of people across the country continue to experience lingering symptoms after contracting the disease months ago. Medical experts and Cincinnatians who suffer from so-called "long haul" symptoms say surviving COVID-19 isn't always as simple as beating the virus itself.

Has COVID Created A Pandemic Baby Boom Or Bust?

By Jan 4, 2021
Pixabay

As 2021 arrives and the U.S. reaches the 10-month mark in the pandemic, we are also approaching another milestone. Some of the first babies to have been conceived during the shutdown are arriving. But are they arriving in great numbers, a sort of lockdown baby boom? Or has COVID-19 brought on a baby bust? An entire generation of fewer children born under a time of great uncertainty, economic devastation and mass loss of life.