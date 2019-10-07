Ilyce Meckler To Produce WVXU's 'Cincinnati Edition'

Ilyce Meckler, former producer for PBS' Newshour with Jim Lehrer, has started as producer for Cincinnati Edition, WVXU-FM's weekday noon talk show.

Meckler comes to Cincinnati Public Radio with more than two decades of experience as a freelance video producer for ABC News, CNN, PBS, the Associated Press, ESPN's Outside The Lines and other companies.

The University of Southern California graduate replaces Pete Rightmire, who had produced the station's signature talk show since daily live broadcasts began in 2013. Cincinnati Public Radio has been searching for a producer since May, when Rightmire announced he was leaving after producing more than 1,300 shows.

Michael Monks hosts Cincinnati Edition.

"After a long and thorough search, WVXU is so fortunate to find a producer with so much experience to take the helm of Cincinnati Edition," according to News Director Maryanne Zeleznik. "Even during her interview, Ilyce came up with more than a dozen ideas for future programs. We can't wait for her to begin working with host Michael Monks, Assistant Producer Selena Reder and Technical Director Josh Elstro."

"NPR and PBS have always set the standard for broadcast journalism. When I worked at KCET for the MacNeil/Lehrer NewsHour on PBS, we examined complicated local news stories that had national impact. Accuracy, objectivity and the inclusion of diverse voices and opinions was essential," said Meckler. "I look forward to working with the WVXU Cincinnati Edition team to cover local stories with national impact that touch the lives of those that live and work in the Greater Cincinnati area. This region is a treasure trove of political, financial, arts, social and human interest stories. Airing a one-hour, live, daily, local news and information show on public radio says a lot about WVXU’s commitment to this community and to the region."

Meckler has relocated to the Cincinnati community and will begin work at Cincinnati Public Radio on Oct. 7.