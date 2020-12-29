Incoming Sheriff To Drop Suit Against Hamilton County

1 hour ago
  • charmaine mcguffey
    Charmaine McGuffey talks outside the Justice Center the morning after her 2020 election victory.
    Jolene Almendarez / WVXU

Hamilton County's sheriff-elect is dropping her federal discrimination suit against Hamilton County. Charmaine McGuffey was demoted from the head of the jail in 2017, under allegations she created a hostile work environment.

McGuffey sued, claiming gender and sexual orientation discrimination. Hamilton County commissioners will vote on the settlement Wednesday afternoon. It calls for McGuffey to drop the suit, and for the county to give her about $212,000 in back pay. The settlement also asks Judge Susan Dlott to award attorney's fees.

Earlier this year she defeated her old boss, Jim Neil, for the Democratic nomination in the race for sheriff. She won the general election for the post last month.

Charmaine McGuffey

