Inhailer Indie Radio Added To WGUC HD3

Inhailer Radio, the indie alternative rock online station started when WNKU-FM shut down in 2017, was added to WGUC-FM HD3 channel Tuesday, May 5.

Here's the release:

Inhailer Radio Joins Cincinnati Public Radio; to be Broadcast at WGUC 90.9 HD 3

CINCINNATI - When WNKU went off the air in 2017, Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky lost a valuable resource. In the wake of the beloved station, Inhailer Radio Cincinnati was launched to fill the void: an independent radio station app available for iPhone and Android as well as streaming online at www.inhailer.com.

The station has grown into a key player in the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky music space providing support for independent touring and local musicians as well as a place of discovery and community for music fans.

Beginning May 5, Inhailer Radio is partnering with Cincinnati Public Radio to bring their rapidly growing audience a third way to listen via 90.9 WGUC FM HD3. Inhailer Radio provides a unique listening experience 365 days/year as DJs have the freedom to curate their own playlists from start to finish giving it that personal touch that no algorithm could provide.

“I believe that people still want the human touch in this digital age, and we are the best of both worlds,” says DJ Kaitlyn Peace.

Since its launch in 2017, Inhailer Radio has been committed to bringing you not only the best Indie pop/rock from around the world, but also the best of Cincinnati’s rich music scene. Every single day, music director, Nils Illoken, is on the lookout for new music that has come out locally, nationally and from around the world.

“I do this as a music lover and as somebody who wants to share that music with people that I know will love what I send them. Inhailer Radio gives me the platform to do exactly that with listeners from all over the country and sometimes the world. Partnering with Cincinnati Public Radio was a no-brainer as they have been champions of our community for decades and care about presenting their listeners with formats they normally won’t hear on most stations on air,” Illoken says.

About Inhailer Radio:

Inhailer Radio Cincinnati is an independent radio station app available for iPhone and Android as well as streaming online at www.inhailer.com. The station and website were founded in 2017 in the wake of beloved local radio station WNKU. For fans of indie pop, alternative and independent music of all kinds, Inhailer Radio strives to create a sustainable community of music lovers.

About Cincinnati Public Radio:

Cincinnati Public Radio is the home for three stations covering Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, and Southeast Indiana: 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB (local news and NPR) and 90.9 WGUC (classical music and local arts.) In addition, it provides unique programming on three subchannels: jazz on 90.9 WGUC HD2, Inhailer Radio on 90.9 WGUC HD3, and Radio Artifact on 91.7 WVXU HD2. Locally owned and operated, Cincinnati Public Radio is funded though listener donations and on-air sponsorships.