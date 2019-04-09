Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Innovative Ways Local Organizations Are Improving Reading Rates Among Kids

There are lots of ways that children respond to reading. Some prefer books while others interact more with digital devices. Knowing how to find the most effective strategy for your child is important. One local professor has developed a new app that "promotes literacy through design."

One local city hired a literacy specialist to lead a new initiative aimed at improving the reading rate among kids there. Meanwhile, agencies like Children’s Hospital and Children, Inc. continue to deploy well-tested strategies to connect young readers to words.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss are Dr. John Hutton, director of Reading & Discovery Center at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital; Renee Seward, associate professor of communication design at University of Cincinnati College of Design, Architecture, and Planning; Mary Kay Connolly, Director of early literacy initiative at City of Covington; and Sarah Zawaly, director of the Innovation Lab at Children, Inc.

