Originally aired on July 16, 2011:

A one-hour special about legendary guitarist Lonnie Mack will air Saturday night at 11pm during the Blues show on WVXU/WMUB.

From Indiana and a well-known guitarist in clubs around the area for many years, Lonnie Mack will be celebrating his 70th birthday on Monday, July 18. He now resides in Nashville and rarely makes personal appearances these days.