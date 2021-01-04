It's Now Easier To Find Housing Assistance Programs In Cincinnati

Prospective Cincinnati home buyers and those looking for help keeping their homes up to code may now have an easier time finding assistance. In September, members of City Council's Budget and Finance Committee asked for an analysis of city resources and how well they assist people.

At Monday's meeting, where the complete analysis was given to the committee, member Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney said the aggregated information is necessary to increase home ownership accessibility in the city, which is low in comparison to the national percentage.

"It's about 38% versus 62% for the country and it's even worse in low and moderate income neighborhoods," she said.

The second major factor in home ownership locally, she said, is people's ability to retain ownership of the homes they already have.

"A lot of people lose their homes because they get housing code violation citations and would really love to make the repairs but do not have the funds for that," she said.

Some of the programs listed in the analysis include the American Dream Down payment Initiative, the Home Improvement Program, and Compliance Assistance Repairs for the Elderly.

