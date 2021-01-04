It's Now Easier To Find Housing Assistance Programs In Cincinnati

By 1 hour ago
  • Flickr Creative Commons

Prospective Cincinnati home buyers and those looking for help keeping their homes up to code may now have an easier time finding assistance. In September, members of City Council's Budget and Finance Committee asked for an analysis of city resources and how well they assist people.

At Monday's meeting, where the complete analysis was given to the committee, member Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney said the aggregated information is necessary to increase home ownership accessibility in the city, which is low in comparison to the national percentage.

"It's about 38% versus 62% for the country and it's even worse in low and moderate income neighborhoods," she said.

The second major factor in home ownership locally, she said, is people's ability to retain ownership of the homes they already have.

"A lot of people lose their homes because they get housing code violation citations and would really love to make the repairs but do not have the funds for that," she said.

Some of the programs listed in the analysis include the American Dream Down payment Initiative, the Home Improvement Program, and Compliance Assistance Repairs for the Elderly.

Housing Assistance by Jolene Almendarez on Scribd

Tags: 
housing
affordable housing
newsletter

Related Content

Housing Authority Extends Eviction Moratorium

By Aug 28, 2020
cincinnati
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

Cincinnati's Metropolitan Housing Authority is extending a moratorium on evictions again. The first extension took it to Sept. 1, but now lasts until the end of October. Spokeswoman Lesley Wardlow says the board of commissioners approved the extensions because of continued financial distress for some renters caused by the pandemic.

New Strategy To Tackle Area's Affordable Housing Crisis

By Jul 15, 2020
REED SAXON / AP

Hamilton County has at least a 40,000-unit shortage of affordable housing, according to multiple studies. Meanwhile, rent has increased in Cincinnati by 43.6% in the last decade, according to Zillow.

Affordable Housing Project May Move Forward After Setback

By Oct 21, 2020
lower price hill
Courtesy of Community Matters

An affordable housing project in Lower Price Hill appears to be moving forward. The social service agency Community Matters has been working on the project called Lower Price Hill Thrives for the past six years. The plan is to renovate 10 historic buildings, creating 47 affordable apartment units, and construct a new building. But the project faced a hurdle with the city.