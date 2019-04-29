Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Japan's Emperor To Abdicate Throne For 1st Time In 2 Centuries

By 59 minutes ago
Originally published on April 29, 2019 5:32 pm

Japan's Emperor Akihito will abdicate the throne on Tuesday at 85. Even as the populace celebrates Akihito's pacifist legacy, the world's oldest continuous monarchy struggles to enter the modern age.