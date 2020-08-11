Jennifer Palmieri Declares Her Independence

Former advisor to Hillary Clinton, Jennifer Palmieri writes for the Washington Post, "I am proud to declare that I have been a woman struggling to succeed in a man's world and even more proud to declare my independence from it." In her new book, She Proclaims: Our Declaration of Independence from a Man's World, Palmieri offers a manifesto for women seeking empowerment outside patriarchy.

The Mercantile Library is hosting an evening with Jennifer Palmieri as she discusses her book with author Curtis Sittenfeld on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 7:00 p.m. The virtual event is open to the public and free to attend.

Jennifer Palmieri joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss her book She Proclaims.

