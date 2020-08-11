Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Jennifer Palmieri Declares Her Independence

By 1 hour ago
  • Amazon.com

Former advisor to Hillary Clinton, Jennifer Palmieri writes for the Washington Post, "I am proud to declare that I have been a woman struggling to succeed in a man's world and even more proud to declare my independence from it." In her new book, She Proclaims: Our Declaration of Independence from a Man's World, Palmieri offers a manifesto for women seeking empowerment outside patriarchy.

The Mercantile Library is hosting an evening with Jennifer Palmieri as she discusses her book with author Curtis Sittenfeld on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 7:00 p.m. The virtual event is open to the public and free to attend.

Jennifer Palmieri joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss her book She Proclaims.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags: 
Cincinnati Edition
Politics
books

Related Content

Domestic Abuse On The Rise Under The Pandemic

By Aug 10, 2020
Pixabay.com

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the world more than just a health crisis. There is a significant economic toll and other issues at play. One is an increase in domestic violence cases directly tied to our stay-at-home orders. Locally, the organization Women Helping Women is reporting a 30% increase in calls to its hotline.

Streetcar Back On Track, Stadium Work Halted And More Top Stories This Week

By Aug 7, 2020

Cincinnati's streetcar is on track to run again, without fares. This comes after Cincinnati City Council was able to override the mayor's veto. But the mayor vetoed another piece of streetcar legislation this week.

Book Profiles 19th Century Murder On Ohio River Steamboat

By Aug 5, 2020

The Ohio River in the early and mid-19th century was a dangerous place, even for passengers among the ubiquitous steamboats.