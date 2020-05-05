Joseph-Beth Closes Crestview Hills Store Permanently

Joseph-Beth Booksellers has closed its Crestview Hills store permanently due to the coronavirus.

"In response to business changes over the last several weeks due to COVID-19, Joseph-Beth is undertaking some large scale changes. Unfortunately, this includes permanently closing our Crestview Hills location," said Adam Miller, president and CEO, in a Facebook post at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The closure leaves Joseph-Beth with two locations, at Rookwood Commons, 2692 Madison Road, Norwood, and in Lexington, Ky.

Joseph-Beth opened the store at 2785 Dixie Highway in late 2011 after the Borders bookstore closed there.

It's the second Greater Cincinnati bookstore to close in three months. The Booksellers on Fountain Square on Vine Street Downtown closed Jan. 31, before the pandemic. Store traffic had dropped since Macy's closed its Downtown store, in the same building.

Here's the announcement:

A NOTE TO OUR VALUED CUSTOMERS

In response to business changes over the last several weeks due to COVID-19, Joseph-Beth is undertaking some large scale changes. Unfortunately, this includes permanently closing our Crestview Hills location.

We are thankful to have been part of this community. Thank you for your support over the years.

We welcome all to shop us at our Rookwood and Lexington locations, as well as at Josephbeth.com.

--Adam Miller, President and CEO