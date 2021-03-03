Sunday, March 14 at 7 p.m.

As the soothsayer warns Julius Caesar, “Beware the ides of March.”

On March 14, the eve of that fateful date, join WVXU and Cincinnati Shakespeare Company for an hour-long radio adaptation of The Bard's Julius Caesar.

This epic tale of conspiracy, power, and political idolatry feels hauntingly familiar to today's world.

Julius Caesar airs at 91.7 and 88.5, online at wvxu.org, through our mobile app, or say “Play WVXU” to your smart speaker.

Et tu, Brute?

Season sponsor the Otto M, Budig Family Foundation.