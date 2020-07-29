Jury Trials To Resume Monday At The Hamilton County Courthouse

By 24 minutes ago
  • hamilton county courthouse
    The Hamilton County Court says it has taken COVID-19 precautions and is ready to start jury trials August 3.
    Jason Whitman / WVXU

The state of Ohio is ordering county courthouses to resume jury trials again after they were shut down because of the pandemic. Hamilton County's presiding judge says the court has taken steps to keep people safe but if they have legitimate health concerns, they can stay home.

Hamilton County Presiding Judge Charles Kubicki says three courtrooms have been specifically adapted for jury trials with safety measures to allow for social distancing. These include plexiglass dividers for the jury.

This is in addition to the standard policy of everyone entering the courthouse must wear a mask and have their temperature taken.

Kubicki says health concerns are of paramount importance. "Whether it's an attorney or whether it's a witness or a victim, anybody connected to a case that has any concerns about their health than the case would get bumped," he says.

Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman has approved the courthouse plan.

Jury Commissioner Brad Seitz has summoned jurors to report as early as Aug. 3. Kubicki says he's asking that jurors only report if they will be needed for a jury trial.

Kubicki says the governor's and legislature's orders to delay jury trials is expiring.

Tags: 
Hamilton County Courthouse
newsletter

Related Content

Built To Withstand Anything: Hamilton County Courthouse Celebrates 100 Years

By Oct 17, 2019
Courtesy of Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County. Genealogy and Local History Department

People filled the plaza, crowded the street and perched on a third story ledge of the Hamilton County Courthouse as the newly constructed building was dedicated Oct. 18, 1919. While you can't climb out the windows these days, Judge Melba Marsh is still hoping for a large crowd to mark the building's centennial.

Study: Closing Schools Slowed COVID-19 Spread, Prevented Deaths

By 3 hours ago
school desk
Pixabay

There is a connection between lower COVID-19 cases and fewer deaths and closed schools, according to a report published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Dr. Katherine Auger of Cincinnati Children's Hospital says states that closed schools early in the pandemic saw fewer new cases and fewer deaths than states that closed later.

Hamilton County Reports Positive Signs Concerning COVID-19

By 4 hours ago
coronavirus covid-19
Pixabay

Hamilton County's health commissioner said Wednesday he's seen several positive indicators as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic.