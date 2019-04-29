Kamala Harris Condemns Synagogue Shooting, Calls For Universal Background Checks in Cleveland Speech

  • California Sen. Kamala Harris spoke at the Cuyahoga County Democrats' annual dinner, outlining her platform in her run for the 2020 Democratic nomination.
Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris was in Cleveland on Sunday night for the Cuyahoga County Democrats’ annual dinner.

The California senator spoke before more than 700 people and began by condemning the shooting at a synagogue near San Diego on Saturday, saying it was driven by hatred that has received new fuel over the past two years.

She also said that, as president, she would give Congress 100 days to come up with a gun safety bill before she would take executive action to address the issue.

“Anyone who, on an annual basis, sells more than five guns – they will be required to do a background check on the people they sell those guns to.  And I will take executive action to say that the ATF must revoke the licenses of gun dealers who break the law.”

Harris also called for universal background checks and a renewal of the assault weapons ban.

