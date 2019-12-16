Kentucky Lawmaker Wants Constitutional Amendment to Reform Governor's Pardoning Power

By 45 minutes ago
Originally published on December 13, 2019 4:40 pm

A Kentucky state senator says he plans to introduce a constitutional amendment to reform the governor's pardoning power.  The move comes after former Governor Matt Bevin issued hundreds of pardons, many for people convicted of heinous crimes.

Governor Matt Bevin issued more than 400 pardons and commutations before leaving office on Monday.  Among the beneficiaries was a man convicted of beheading a woman and stuffing her body in a barrel and a man convicted of child rape.  In another case, Bevin pardoned a convicted murderer whose family held a fundraiser for him. 


"It is clear from the events at the end of the Bevin administration that reform is needed to the power of a governor to pardon and commute sentences," State Sen. Chris McDaniel said in a statement.

The Republican lawmaker plans to introduce the amendment in the 2020 legislative session.  He says it will eliminate pardoning powers for the month leading up to an election, and for the time between an election and the swearing-in of a new governor. 

McDaniels says if a governor wants to use the power to commute and pardon, he should be willing to stand in front of the voters and be held accountable for those actions.

Copyright 2019 WKU Public Radio. To see more, visit WKU Public Radio.

Tags: 
Kentucky
pardons
newsletter

Related Content

On His Way Out, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin Pardons Murderers, Rapists, Hundreds More

By Dec 13, 2019

Updated at 4:15 p.m. ET

Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin departed the governor's mansion three days ago, but the reverberations of some of his final actions are still being felt across the state.

Bevin, a Republican who narrowly lost a bid for a second term last month, issued pardons to hundreds of people, including convicted rapists, murderers and drug offenders.

Report: Kentucky Incarceration Rates Worst In Region

By kyeland jackson Dec 13, 2019

A report published last week found that Kentucky’s incarceration rates are the worst in its region, topping Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Tennessee and North Carolina.

Beshear Restores Voting Rights To More Than 140,000 Kentuckians With Nonviolent Felonies

By Amina Elahi Dec 13, 2019

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear fulfilled another of his “week one” campaign promises on Thursday by signing an executive order to automatically restore voting rights to people with nonviolent felonies who have completed their sentences. He estimated the move would allow more than 140,000 people to vote.