Kentucky May Not Be Meeting Its Own Benchmarks For Reopening





Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s schedule to restart the economy appears to contradict his administration’s own benchmarks for when it is safe to reopen.



Just ten days ago, Beshear said it would not be enough to flatten the curve before reopening. Following guidance from the White House, Beshear said Kentucky would need to see 14 days of declining cases before making any announcements.



“If we are there, that’s great, but remember what the White House has said and what we know is we actually need two weeks of going down,” he said.



But on Wednesday, Beshear announced a phased reopening of the Commonwealth while acknowledging confirmed cases of coronavirus have “plateaued,” but not yet declined.



He’s already released guidelines for reopening the health care sector and has staggered further openings over the next month with plans to open manufacturing and construction on May 11, retail and houses of worship on May 20 and barbershops and salons by the 25th.



Ahead of reopening, public health experts around the country say communities need to ramp up testing and contact tracing to identify, track down and isolate people who have been infected with the coronavirus before they spread it to others.



The Beshear Administration included these standards among seven benchmarks to meet ahead of reopening the economy, but so far it does not appear the state has met necessary thresholds for declining cases, testing or contact tracing.



Kentucky continues to have among the lowest rates of testing in the country, according to John Hopkins University.



At the same time, Kentucky’s daily rate of testing sits at 61 per 100,000 residents, which is below the White House guidance of 100 tests per 100,000, according to the Courier Journal.



Meanwhile, an NPR report from Tuesday estimates Kentucky has about half of the staff necessary to meet the estimated need for contact tracing in the state. Here’s what Beshear said about contact tracing on April 20:



“Contact tracing, again we are going to be rolling out a plan on how to hire a significant number of people, it’s going to take a significant number of people.”



Testing and contact tracing are critical to understanding the curve of the pandemic, said Dr. Gonzalo Bearman Chief of infectious diseases at Virginia Commonwealth University.



Testing is important on an individual level for understanding who has the virus, but’s it’s also important on a population level for tracking the spread of the virus, Bearman said.



Once you’ve identified a patient, contact tracing becomes important to find those who may be potentially infected, and isolate them before they can transmit it to others, he said.



Projections from the University of Washington highlight that cases have not yet begun to decline. In fact, the university’s forecast recommends that Kentucky wait until the middle of June before relaxing social distancing guidelines.



Moving forward with reopening the economy ahead of a declining rate in cases increases that chance for a second spike of community transmission, Bearman said.



“The risk is that you have a rebound or an increase in the number of cases,” Bearman said.



A University of Kentucky study released earlier this week found the state’s measures have so far significantly reduced the number of coronavirus cases. It found confirmed cases would be about 10 times higher in the state without government imposed social distancing restrictions.



The study’s lead author, Charles Courtemanche, is a health economist at the University of Kentucky who studies the impacts of government programs and policies. Economics, he says, is all about trade offs and the state is weighing public health against the long-term health of the economy.



“If he was looking at this purely through a public health perspective and nothing else, we would say maybe wait a little longer, but that’s not real life you do have to weigh these tradeoffs,” Courtemanche said.



Courtemanche said it’s likely that the state has decided to move forward with a staggered re-opening because Beshear’s administration has looked at the trends and predicted the state will meet the necessary benchmarks in the coming weeks.



“Certainly there is politics involved and I’m not going to speculate on exactly how much of it is that, but certainly he is aware of the protests and push-back and I imagine that’s moved his calculus a little bit, but that said I don’t think it’s all politics,” Courtemanche said.

