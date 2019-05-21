Kentucky, Meet Your Candidates For Governor

Kentucky's incumbent Republican Governor Matt Bevin will face a familiar political foe in Democrat Andy Beshear at the voting booth in November.

Despite being ranked as the nation's least popular governor, Bevin defeated challengers Robert Goforth, William Woods and Ike Lawrence in Tuesday's primary, The Associated Press reports. While an ally of President Donald Trump – who is popular in Kentucky and tweeted his support – Bevin came under fire over the past year for feuding with public school teachers. After teachers called out sick to protest an ultimately failed pension bill, Bevin said, without evidence, that "somewhere in Kentucky" children were sexually assaulted or ingested poison because they had been left alone.

To the great people of Kentucky, please go out and vote for Matt Bevin today. Very important. He has done a fantastic job for you and America! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2019

Meanwhile, Beshear won over opponents Rocky Adkins and Adam Edelen.

Beshear is the son of Kentucky's last Democratic governor, Steve Beshear, whose two terms preceded Bevin's. The younger Beshear, currently the state's attorney general, has taken Bevin to court multiple times over bills related to teacher pensions and other education-focused issues.

A spokeswoman for the secretary of state's office told the Associated Press that turnout at Tuesday's polls was light and may end up being lower than the projected 12.5%

Elsewhere on the ballot: