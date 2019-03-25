Kids Will Create Ohio's Next "I Voted" Stickers

Ohio’s top elections official says it’s time for a change to the stickers that are handed out at early vote centers and at the polls on election day. And he wants people who in most cases can’t yet vote to play a role in designing them.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose said the stickers, which seem to say “I heart voting” but feature a red map of the state of Ohio as the heart, need a new look. And he wants students to come up with it.

“The one thing we’re requiring is that it include the words ‘I voted’," LaRose said.

6th graders to seniors in high school can enter through April 28 at sticker.ohio.gov. LaRose’s office will choose the top designs, and the final winner will be selected through an online vote.

That new sticker will be produced and distributed after the old stickers supply is exhausted and will be used for at least the next four years.

