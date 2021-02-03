A 'Kumbaya Moment' At City Council: Bipartisan Support For LGBTQ Rights

Cincinnati’s hate crime ordinance will be updated to include "gender identity" and "gender expression" as protected categories.

Mayor John Cranley called the discussion and vote at council on Wednesday a "kumbaya moment."

Republican Council Member Liz Keating commended Democratic Council Member Chris Seelbach for his ongoing work on LGBTQ equality.

"Not only is this the right thing to do, but it's also the right thing to do for our city and for our businesses," Keating said. "Being an inclusive city helps recruit businesses to want to come, it helps businesses that are here help recruit talent."

"I just want to say how happy that makes me," Seelbach responded. "It is incredibly heartwarming to hear not only that we have the support, but [to] hear Republicans speak out for LGBT equality. I very much appreciate it. It’s a proud moment."

The change corrects language in the current hate crimes ordinance, which includes "transgender status" under the definition of "sexual orientation."