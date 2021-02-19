Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear Visits COVID-19 Vaccination Site In Covington

By 56 minutes ago
  • The site is open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
    The site is open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
    Cory Sharber / WVXU

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear visited the state’s regional COVID-19 vaccination site in Covington, located inside the Northern Kentucky Convention Center.

The site is prioritizing Kentuckians 70 and older. Phase 1A and 1B individuals are encouraged to sign up for appointments as well. In a little over a week since the vaccine site opened, more than 2,400 vaccines have been administered. Roughly 600 vaccines are being administered a day, and the facility could eventually administer 3,000 daily.

Beshear said everyone is thrilled at the opportunity to “see past what has consumed us these past 11 months.” However, his main concern going forward is the supply of vaccines.

“We have over 100,000 doses coming in every week, but we know it is not enough,” Beshear said. “What you are seeing here is us building towards the future, knowing that we are going to have significant more supply that comes in at a later date and not waiting to build out our ability to administer it.”

The governor expects increased supply to arrive in March and another increase to happen in June, depending on if the Johnson & Johnson vaccine gets approved.

At least 562,188 first doses have been administered in Kentucky. According to NKYHealth Director Dr. Lynne Saddler, nearly 58,000 doses have been administered in Northern Kentucky, which is 17% of the region’s population.

During the pandemic, at least 394,687 Kentuckians have tested positive for COVID-19. Statewide, at least 4,401 people have died, In Northern Kentucky, at least 37,644 cases have been confirmed, as well as 250 deaths from the virus. The region is dealing with 1,965 active cases.

To get vaccinated, you can sign up at Kroger.com/COVIDVaccine or call 866-211-5320.

Tags: 
COVID-19
Northern Kentucky Convention Center
Andy Beshear
NKYHealth
Dr. Lynne Saddler

Related Content

‘No Facts, Little Law’: Beshear Responds To Impeachment Petition

By Jan 24, 2021

Gov. Andy Beshear is asking a legislative committee to dismiss an impeachment petition against him. Petitioners say Beshear violated the Kentucky Constitution when he imposed restrictions during the pandemic, including mandatory closures of non-essential businesses.

In a 45-page response to the petition, Beshear notes that the courts have upheld many of his restrictions, and describes the petitioners as “political activists ostensibly unhappy with the Governor’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and their lack of success in court.”

“The Petition cites no facts and little law in a last-ditch effort to upend our constitutional separation of powers, hoping the General Assembly will ignore the judgments of the judicial branch as well as the will of the people in electing their chief executive,” the response reads.

Ky. House Forms Beshear Impeachment Committee After Citizen Petition

By Jan 11, 2021
Ryan Van Velzer / WFPL

Kentucky’s Republican House Speaker David Osborne says a committee will be formed to determine whether Gov. Andy Beshear should be impeached, after four citizens submitted a petition asking for it.


Beshear Announces Plan For First Shipment Of Coronavirus Vaccine

By editor Dec 4, 2020

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday how the first shipments of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine will be dispersed throughout Kentucky.

At his briefing, Beshear said he expects the vaccine to be available as early as Dec. 15. The first shipment will include about 38,000 vaccinations.

Two-thirds of the shipment will go to long-term care facilities through a program operated by CVS and Walgreens. The rest will go to hospitals for frontline healthcare workers.

“We’re going to make sure that those most vulnerable in long-term care, that make up about 66% of all deaths, have first priority, along with our healthcare workers that are in there caring for COVID patients right now,” Beshear said.

Only 11 Kentucky hospitals will be included in the first shipment. They include The Medical Center in Bowling Green, multiple Baptist Health sites, including the hospital in Madisonville, Norton Healthcare, University of Louisville and University of Kentucky.