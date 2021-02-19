Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear Visits COVID-19 Vaccination Site In Covington

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear visited the state’s regional COVID-19 vaccination site in Covington, located inside the Northern Kentucky Convention Center.

The site is prioritizing Kentuckians 70 and older. Phase 1A and 1B individuals are encouraged to sign up for appointments as well. In a little over a week since the vaccine site opened, more than 2,400 vaccines have been administered. Roughly 600 vaccines are being administered a day, and the facility could eventually administer 3,000 daily.

Beshear said everyone is thrilled at the opportunity to “see past what has consumed us these past 11 months.” However, his main concern going forward is the supply of vaccines.

“We have over 100,000 doses coming in every week, but we know it is not enough,” Beshear said. “What you are seeing here is us building towards the future, knowing that we are going to have significant more supply that comes in at a later date and not waiting to build out our ability to administer it.”

The governor expects increased supply to arrive in March and another increase to happen in June, depending on if the Johnson & Johnson vaccine gets approved.

At least 562,188 first doses have been administered in Kentucky. According to NKYHealth Director Dr. Lynne Saddler, nearly 58,000 doses have been administered in Northern Kentucky, which is 17% of the region’s population.

During the pandemic, at least 394,687 Kentuckians have tested positive for COVID-19. Statewide, at least 4,401 people have died, In Northern Kentucky, at least 37,644 cases have been confirmed, as well as 250 deaths from the virus. The region is dealing with 1,965 active cases.

To get vaccinated, you can sign up at Kroger.com/COVIDVaccine or call 866-211-5320.