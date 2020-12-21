Largest U.S. Crèche Collection Can Be Found At UD

By 1 hour ago
  • This nativity by Pascale Delorme is made out of clay and hand-painted.
    This nativity by Pascale Delorme is made out of clay and hand-painted.
    University of Dayton

The University of Dayton normally has 5,000 visitors a year to its vast crèche collection, which includes nativity scenes drawn on a grain of rice, one on life-size cardboard, and depictions of Jesus' birth using Coke cans and kitchen utensils. This year, people can still see it; they just have to go online to view the 3,600 nativity scenes from more than 100 countries.

To understand why UD's Marian Library has what librarian Jillian Ewalt calls "the most significant" crèche collection in the U.S., you have to know the library's mission. All research has to do with the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The library started its International Crèche Collection in 1994, which is almost entirely based on contributions from friends and donors.

"We received a major acquisition of 2,000 nativity sets from an Australian donor - Elisabeth Van Mullekom-Cserep - in 2007, which really jump-started the crèche collection," according to Ewalt.

Vojêch Kubašta made this paper nativity scene.
Credit University of Dayton

Some of Ewalt's favorites include paper nativity scenes from an artist in Czechoslovakia. "And those are the paper crèches of artist Vojêch Kubašta. Many of these have exuberant colors and mechanical or moveable parts."

She says the museum occasionally seeks out nativity scenes to purchase but largely relies on donations.

View other parts of the collection here.

This nativity scene was made by Jenny Miller
Credit University of Dayton

It turns out an Ohio woman also has a big collection- 800 nativity scenes. She was featured in December 2019 on CBS along with the Marian Library.

Tags: 
University of Dayton

Related Content

College-Age Students May Suffer From COVID As 'Long Haulers,' UD Study Finds

By Dec 7, 2020
Pixabay

New research by the University of Dayton finds college-age students are not immune to post-COVID "long haul" syndrome. Preliminary findings from a small study discovered more than 50% still had symptoms after 28 days.


UD Geologist Partners With NASA To Study Climate Change Through Glaciers

By Ambriehl Crutchfield Jan 27, 2020
glacier
Courtesy of NASA

A University of Dayton geologist has been selected to work with NASA to study how climate change is impacting glaciers.

In The Age Of Coronavirus, Your IT Department Becomes Especially Important, UD Says

By May 18, 2020
University of Dayton

Possibly one of the first things to go when companies have money problems is the information technology department. Cybersecurity experts don't want that to happen, especially during a pandemic when the practice of employees working from home puts online information at risk.