Law Firm Confirms Gabelman Is FBI Witness In Dennard Case

A Cincinnati attorney who represented Hamilton County for decades on riverfront development matters is the cooperating witness who helped the FBI build a corruption case against Cincinnati Councilwoman Tamaya Dennard , the attorney's law firm confirmed Thursday and nine sources told WCPO Tuesday and Wednesday.

Downtown law firm Frost Brown Todd praised their attorney Tom Gabelman for assisting the FBI's case against Dennard in a statement Thursday. Gabelman had declined to comment when reached by WCPO late Wednesday.

"As legally and ethically required, Frost Brown Todd and Mr. Gabelman immediately reported Council member Dennard's conduct to federal authorities. Mr. Gabelman then worked at the direction of and in coordination with the FBI to assist in the investigation. Frost Brown Todd fully agrees with the Department of Justice’s statement in its February 25, 2020 press release that 'it takes courage for citizens to come forward and assist law enforcement' as Mr. Gabelman did," the firm's statement read.

