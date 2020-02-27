Lawmakers Broadening Scope Of Human Trafficking Awareness

Ohio Democratic lawmakers brought in a big crowd for their 11th annual Human Trafficking Awareness Day at the Ohio Statehouse in order to keep people up-to-date on the latest trends of oppression.

Hundreds of survivors, advocates, and law enforcement heard about human trafficking not only for sex, but also for labor.

Sen. Teresa Fedor (D-Toledo) says a rising problem they're discussing is the trafficking of nurses from other countries like the Philippines.

"They're coerced, their visas are taken away, they sign contracts with a lot of promises thinking they're coming into the United States for opportunity and they're finding that they lost their opportunity because of the bad actors," says Fedor.

The longtime lawmaker has been at the forefront of the human trafficking issue since the late-2000's. Fedor says it's important to continue educating people about the problem.

"We want to uproot this situation so it doesn't exist. We are shining light on the darkness through educating and advocating on this issue," says Fedor.

