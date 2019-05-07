Lawmakers Form Group To Lower Black Maternal Mortality Rates

By Paige Pfleger 4 minutes ago
  • Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Akron)
    Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Akron)
    Paul Vernon / Associated Press
Originally published on May 6, 2019 2:53 pm

Tuesday marks the first-ever meeting of the Ohio Black Maternal Health Caucus.

In Ohio, African American women are more likely to die in childbirth than white women. The Black Maternal Health Caucus aims to identify and address the factors that create that disparity.

"There’s something happening to women long before they’re getting pregnant that is causing changes in their body, usually due to social determinates lack of housing, lack of transportation, chronic stress due to racism and other chronic issues like that." says House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Akron).

Sykes stresses the importance of getting these issues in front of other lawmakers, especially because the majority of the legislature is comprised of men. 

"What we do hope that this Black Maternal Health Caucus will do is bring light to and discuss issues that some folks have never had any exposure to," she says. 

The group was announced the same day Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law the "heartbeat" abortion bill, which some fear will distract from efforts to lower maternal and infant mortality rates.

Copyright 2019 WOSU 89.7 NPR News. To see more, visit WOSU 89.7 NPR News.

Tags: 
Ohio Black Maternal Health Caucus
Emilia Sykes
maternal health
African-Americans

Related Content

As Infant Mortality Rate Decreases, Cradle Cincinnati Is Shifting Focus

By Apr 25, 2019
Pixabay

Hamilton County is reporting 2018 saw a 50-year low in the number of babies dying before their first birthday. Cradle Cincinnati says there were 92 deaths last year, down from 97 in 2017.

Ohio State Doctors Working to Bring More Black Males Into Medicine

By Apr 15, 2019

Doctors from Ohio State University are working to bring more black men into the medical field, which they say will also lead to better outcomes for patients in underserved communities.

For Black Women, Access To Birth Control Comes With Heavy Baggage

By Mar 27, 2019

Some doctors see access to birth control as a tool in the fight to decrease maternal and infant mortality. Indiana has one of the nation’s worst rates of new mothers and infants dying, and those rates are even worse for black women.

But a history of abuse has led to distrust of health care professionals in communities of color. 