Lawmakers Take Aim At DeWine's "STRONG Ohio" Gun Violence Package

Gov. Mike DeWine’s package of proposals to reduce gun violence through mental health and gun policy changes is getting mixed reviews.

House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) said the so-called STRONG Ohio plan is weak, especially since it doesn’t include required background checks, which DeWine said early on he wanted and which Democrats have been pushing for.

“It makes it much harder for people in our caucus to get behind something that we don’t quite see as legitimate and strong and what people have requested from us," Sykes said.

Rep. John Becker (R-Cincinnati), a staunch gun rights advocate, said he was worried there would be mandatory background checks in the bill, but he’s also concerned about this version of a red flag gun seizure law.

“You can’t be just taking away people’s property – and a firearm is property – unless there’s a very compelling state interest," Becker said.

The bill will start in the Senate, where it’s expected to get a warmer reception and maybe even some changes.

