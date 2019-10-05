At Least 10 Injured In Crash Involving Metro Bus

A crash involving a Metro bus and another vehicle in Evanston sent 10 people to local hospitals Saturday, according to Cincinnati Fire officials.

Crews and police responded to the crash on Blair Avenue and Montgomery Road around noon.

Cincinnati Fire said three victims are in critical condition.

Evanston update: We had to rescue victims trapped in this car. We have also transported a total of 10 patients from the scene so far including 3 who are critical. pic.twitter.com/uhB7QRxOgw — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) October 5, 2019

This story first appeared on our news partner WCPO. For more updates on this story, visit wcpo.com.