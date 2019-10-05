At Least 10 Injured In Crash Involving Metro Bus

    Units on the scene of a crash on Montgomery at Blair in Evanston.
A crash involving a Metro bus and another vehicle in Evanston sent 10 people to local hospitals Saturday, according to Cincinnati Fire officials.

Crews and police responded to the crash on Blair Avenue and Montgomery Road around noon.

Cincinnati Fire said three victims are in critical condition.

