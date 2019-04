Longtime local musician Leroy Ellington recently assembled a new band, the Sacred Hearts, whose debut CD, Sanctified, has received critical acclaim.

Leroy, along with bandmates Marcos Sastre and Charlie Fletcher are in the studio with Brian O'Donnell to talk about their songwriting process and what fans will hear on the CD. The band will be performing with Walter Trout at Newport's Southgate House Revival on April 25.