'Let The Lord Sort Them' Explores History Of Death Penalty & Its Uncertain Future

The death penalty has long been a contentious topic in American life. And recent political rumblings -- both nationally and in Ohio -- suggest its future is uncertain and likely to be just as turbulent.

Author Maurice Chammah, a reporter for a nonprofit newsroom covering criminal justice called The Marshall Project, uses cases in Texas to trace America's relationship with the death penalty in his new book, Let the Lord Sort Them.

Chammah joins Cincinnati Edition to talk about the book, the history of capital punishment in America and its potential future in both Ohio and across the country.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

