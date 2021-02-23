Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

'Let The Lord Sort Them' Explores History Of Death Penalty & Its Uncertain Future

By 59 minutes ago
  • death penalty
    A public information director of the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in 2005 demonstrates how a curtain is pulled between the dealth chamber and witness room at the prison in Lucasville, Ohio.
    Kiichiro Sato / AP

The death penalty has long been a contentious topic in American life. And recent political rumblings -- both nationally and in Ohio -- suggest its future is uncertain and likely to be just as turbulent. 

Author Maurice Chammah, a reporter for a nonprofit newsroom covering criminal justice called The Marshall Project, uses cases in Texas to trace America's relationship with the death penalty in his new book, Let the Lord Sort Them.

Chammah joins Cincinnati Edition to talk about the book, the history of capital punishment in America and its potential future in both Ohio and across the country. 

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags: 
Cincinnati Edition
books
death penalty

Related Content

New Book Explores Cincinnati's Centuries-Long Love of Books

By Feb 16, 2021
cincinnati's literary heritage

Cincinnati has long loved books, and some of the world's greatest authors have made sure to stop here during their tours.

After Cincinnati's Record Year For Homicides, A Renewed Effort To Prevent Violence

By Feb 18, 2021
youtube.com

2020 was a deadly year in the U.S. The homicide rate rose 30% in 34 of America's biggest cities. Cincinnati broke records with 94 homicides by year's end. The Cincinnati Police Department broke another record, for the most guns recovered in a single year.

In 'Abandoned Cincinnati' Young Author, Photographer Captures Old Haunts

By Feb 8, 2021
Samuel Wright Smith

Samuel Wright Smith was just a boy when he got a camera and started exploring some of the empty local landmarks.