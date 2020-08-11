Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Library Tackling Difficult Topics Through Storytime

By 1 hour ago
  • Price Hill Branch Manager Sondra Presley
    Price Hill Branch Manager Sondra Presley
    Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County

Since the coronavirus pandemic some of the in-person services the library offers have had to be put on hold. And that includes the popular storytimes that bring families together with a librarian to share a book. Now the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County is taking a new approach to storytime by helping parents and caregivers tackle important conversations through books.

The Storytime at Home series, "Important Conversations," is a video series, hosted on the library's YouTube channel. Through books, the librarians tackle a variety of subjects including conflict, racism, death, and sadness.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the series is Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County Price Hill Branch Manager Sondra Presley.  

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags: 
Cincinnati Edition
Cincinnati Public Library

Related Content

UC Researcher Studies Spider Vision Around The Globe

By Aug 5, 2020
Jay Yocis/UC

It turns out spiders can see more colors than us and even the tiniest offspring are stealthy hunters. These are just some of the fun facts University of Cincinnati biologist Nathan Morehouse shared with us about jumping spiders.

Streetcar Back On Track, Stadium Work Halted And More Top Stories This Week

By Aug 7, 2020

Cincinnati's streetcar is on track to run again, without fares. This comes after Cincinnati City Council was able to override the mayor's veto. But the mayor vetoed another piece of streetcar legislation this week.

Can You Get COVID-19 Twice? We Ask An Expert

By Aug 10, 2020
Pixabay.com

There are many unknowns with the novel coronavirus that researchers have yet to work out in the lab and through case studies. One question is whether patients are immune to COVID-19 after infection and why, on the other hand, some patients are reporting a seeming resurgence of the virus after recovery.