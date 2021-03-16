Lobbyist Neil Clark, Defendant In Ohio Nuclear Bailout Case, Found Dead At 67

By 27 minutes ago
  • Neil Clark
    Neil Clark
    Karen Kasler / Ohio Public Radio
Originally published on March 16, 2021 3:37 pm

Neil Clark, a longtime Ohio lobbyist indicted in a sweeping federal bribery investigation into the state's nuclear bailout law, has been found dead in Florida.

Former U.S. Attorney David DeVillers mentioned Clark’s death during a presentation Tuesday. The Naples, Fla. medical examiner says they are conducting an autopsy on the 67-year-old Clark, following a sheriff's office report of a man found dead with a head wound and a gun on the premises.

Reports say a cyclist found Clark's body in a wooded area in a neighborhood called the Golden Gate district near the border of Collier and Logan counties. Clark was known to have a residence in Naples.

The Naples-area medical examiner says the full autopsy report will be made available to law enforcement once completed.

Clark was the chief financial officer for the Ohio Senate Republicans in the 1980s before becoming a lobbyist, first in a partnership with Paul Tipps, former Ohio Democratic Party chair. That lasted until a high-profile breakup in 2005.

Then, on his own, Clark represented several major clients, including the payday lending industry, the former online school ECOT, and the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System.

Clark was one of several defendants charged with racketeering last year in connection with HB6, Ohio's nuclear bailout law. Federal prosecutors say the $61 million bribery scheme funneled money from FirstEnergy companies to then-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, in exchange for securing a $1 billion bailout benefiting several plants owned by First Energy and its former subsidiaries.

Clark pleaded not guilty in August.

Householder has also pleaded not guilty in the case. Two other defendants and the dark money group Generation Now, which prosecutors said was created and operated at Householder's discretion, have entered guilty pleas.

Copyright 2021 WOSU 89.7 NPR News. To see more, visit WOSU 89.7 NPR News.

Tags: 
nuclear energy
newsletter

Related Content

Lawmakers Propose Several Bills To Repeal, Change HB6

By Feb 18, 2021

Several bills have been introduced in the Ohio House and Senate to tackle the controversial nuclear power plant bailout bill, HB6. The measures range from a complete repeal of the bill at the center of a bribery investigation to repealing portions of the legislation.

Rep. Bill Seitz At Forefront Of Key Points In Nuclear Bailout Law HB 6

By Kathiann M. Kowalski Jan 6, 2021
bill seitz
Jay LaPrete / AP

Documents made available last week show how House Majority Floor Leader Bill Seitz, R-Cincinnati, championed gutting Ohio's clean energy standards in the state's 2019 coal and nuclear bailout law. He has since served as a force against repeal.

Lawmakers Fail To Take Any Action On Law Connected To Bribery Investigation

By Dec 23, 2020

House Republican leadership says 2020 will end without calling for a vote on any proposal to change HB6. With no changes or repeal, the law stays in place despite being connected to the largest alleged bribery scandal in Ohio history.