The Local Impact Of International Situations

  • constanze stelzenmuller
Sometimes, events in the news can feel like a world away. However, as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) finds itself under strain as an institution, there are impacts on both the local peacekeeping and business communities.

The World Affairs Council – Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky is exploring those impacts this week through a visit by Constanze Stelzenmuller, an expert on German, European and transatlantic foreign and security policy and strategy. Currently, Stelzenmuller is the first Robert Bosch senior fellow in the Center on the United States and Europe at Brookings.

On Thursday, May 9, Stelzenmuller will discuss the leadership role that the United States plays in the world while also examining international institutions under strain in the post-World War II era, including NATO. The event is being held at the Graydon Scripps Center in downtown Cincinnati.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the local impact of international situations is Brookings fellow Constanze Stelzenmuller.

