Local School Districts Incur Costs From Pandemic, Face Uncertain Budgets

By 1 hour ago
  • Pixabay.com

In December the Ohio Senate blocked passage of the Fair School Funding Plan. The legislation would have provided an additional $1.99 billion a year, about a 24% increase, to K-12 schools when fully implemented.

Local school districts face an uncertain budget challenge in 2021. They have already incurred major costs from the pandemic. Under the crisis districts have spent significant funds on PPE, upgraded ventilation, school nurses, and technology for students. The impact of these additional costs could carry over into the next fiscal year.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the budget outlook in 2021 are Cincinnati Public Schools Treasurer and CFO Jennifer Wagner; and Middletown City School District Superintendent Marlon Styles, Jr.

