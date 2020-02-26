Related Program: 
Local Volunteers Help Rehabilitate Birds Of Prey

By 5 hours ago
  • raptor inc
    Raptor Inc., at the Cincinnati Nature Center.
    Ilyce Meckler / WVXU

In a property adjacent to the Cincinnati Nature Center in Milford, Ohio, sits Raptor Inc., a nonprofit organization run mostly by volunteers that is dedicated to treating, rehabilitating and releasing back into the wild hundreds of formerly injured birds of prey.

Each year, the organization says they rehabilitate some 300 injured or orphaned birds while also providing education and community outreach to some 350 schools, libraries and senior centers.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about the 42 years of work helping injured or orphaned raptors in our local area is Cindy Alverson, executive director of Raptor Inc., Jackie Bray, the associate director of Raptor Inc., Dr. DJ Haeussler, a veterinarian with The Animal Eye Institute located in Dayton, Cincinnati and Northern KY. 

