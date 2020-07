Update Tuesday March 20: Have a listen to my interview with Amy Burgess from Sunday's "Around Cincinnati" below.

Original post Thursday, March 15: Rosie Red doesn't talk. So let's just say Amy Burgess, a local choreographer and actor, knows everything about Rosie from the inside out.

With Opening Day fast approaching, I asked Amy to come to WVXU-FM and talk about creating and performing as the Reds' popular female mascot for Around Cincinnati this Sunday, March 18, at 7 p.m. (After the show airs, I'll put a link to the audio here.)