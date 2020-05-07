Long-Time WLW-AM Newsman Bill Ridenour Dies Of COVID-19

Longtime WLW-AM morning news anchor Bill Ridenour died Sunday in a Northern Kentucky nursing home from COVID-19. He was 94.

"Bill was an absolute gem. He was a solid, serious newsman and at the same time a very enjoyable, affable human being. I'm quite sure he's taking notes through the Pearly Gates," says WLWT-TV reporter John London.

Ridenour was the news director who hired London as a reporter in the 1970s, when the radio and TV stations had the same owner and a combined WLW radio/TV news staff. He also hired sports reporter-producer Bill "Seg" Dennison in the late 1970s, Dennison says.

A World War II veteran, Ridenour served in the United States Navy aboard a sub chaser, according to his obituary.

Before joining WLW, Ridenour was a DJ in Akron and possibly other towns, says Jim LaBarbara, who worked at WLW-AM from 1969 to 1983. Ridenour sometimes did newscasts on LaBarbara's afternoon show in the station's Fourth Street studios downtown.

"He was absolutely a wonderful guy. Very professional and very trustworthy," LaBaraba says.

Ridenour loved to dance. After the death of his wife, Ada, Bill and long-time companion Glenna Savage would attend LaBarbara's oldies dances at Dante's restaurant on Cincinnati's West Side, LaBarbara says.

Ridenour "assembled a fine staff and injected a sense of purpose and fun into the daily labor. Bill exemplified that by working with honesty, humanity and a sense of purpose larger than oneself. I can also tell you he was fiercely loyal to his people," London says.

"He made the newsroom hum. He was in his element in a newsroom and lead by example. He rolled up his sleeves and did whatever needed to be done.

"Bill was a reliable guiding hand," London says. "I have worked for a number of wonderful news directors but he is right there at the top as someone who never lost his sense of human consideration in pursuit of the day's news. Getting it right was important to him, in the sense of news gathering as well as interacting with others."

Ridenour retired from WLW-AM in 1998. He was inducted into the Radio/Television Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 1999.

No services are planned. A memorial gathering may be held at a later date.