Looking Up: Aliens Redux

We all want to believe in the possiblity of extra terrestrial life and there's lots of compelling UFO documentation and videos coming from the Pentagon these days... but what are the odds of actual contact with alien life in the near future? In this episode, Anna is ready to believe, while Dean, ever the astute man of science he is, explains some of his skepticism.

They are also joined by Assistant Professor of Astronomy at the University of Washington, Emily Levesque to discuss her recent book The Last Stargazers: The Enduring Story of Astronmy's Vanishing Explorers. She'll enlighten us to some of the many struggles researching astronomers face in their field from cloudy skies to access to the best telescopes and more.