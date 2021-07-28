Looking Up: Getting an Early Start to Teach About Infinity... and Beyond

Venus is often an easy to spot highlight as we get into the dog days of summer, but Deans got a few other lesser profiled happenings and constellations in the late summer skies that are worth pointing your telescope toward to provide tips for. We also dive deep into the mysterious Norwood UFO Report of 1949. Several carnival goers insisted they saw UFO activity happening all over the skies over Norwood, Ohio... but what was it really?We're also excited to welcome host of Infinity and Beyond, a web series from Astronomy Magazine, Abigail Bollenbach (@ABastronomy). Having just finished high school, Abigail has wasted no time pursuing her mission of getting other young people in her generation excited about astronomy and science through her web series and active social media presence.