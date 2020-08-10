'Looking Up' Podcast Returns To WVXU This Month

Related Program: 
Dean Regas, the astronomer for the Cincinnati Observatory, has stayed busy during the pandemic with online tours and educational sessions; releasing the updated version of his book, 100 Things to See In the Night Sky; preparing for this week's Perseid meteor shower; and restarting his WVXU podcast, Looking Up.

Dean Regas joins Cincinnati Edition to share information on how and when to see the meteor shower.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

