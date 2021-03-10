Looking Up: Will We Get to See the Demise of Betelgeuse?

With Daylight Savings Time coming up this weekend, Dean and Anna explore a bit of its history and the unending question: do we even need it anymore? What is time anyway? And why does it matter to an astronomer?

They are also joined by PhD Student in Astrophysics at the University of California - Berkley, Sarafina Nance to discuss how close we can get to predicting the end of Betelgeuse, one of the brightest stars in our sky. Sarafina also shares some of her thoughts on science and astronomy advocacy and her current quest to make it into space!

Learn more about Sarafina Nance and her work at her website: starafina.com

Follow her on Twitter: @starstrickensf