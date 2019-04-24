Looking Up: Would You Baptize An Extraterrestrial?

Did you know that there is an observatory at the Vatican? Did you now that the two men in charge of the research and operations taking place there are both from the Midwest?

In this transatlantic conversation, Dean Regas and Anna Hehman learn about the Vatican Observatory from its director, Brother Guy Consolmagno (from Detroit) and head of the Jesuit community at the observatory, Father Paul Mueller (from Cincinnati, a St. Xavier High School graduate).

The are also the author of the book Would You Baptize an Extraterrestrial?