Called “the most incredible woman since Joan of Arc,” Marie Marvingt was the world’s first female bomber/fighter pilot, one of the only women to fight in trenches on the front lines in WWI, the inventor of the air ambulance, a world class athlete, and so much more. But hardly anyone knows her name.

Author Rosalie Maggio joins Barbara Gray by phone to discuss her new biography, Marie Marvingt: Fiancée of Danger.