Maslow's Army Housing Homeless In Hotels Under Pandemic

A local advocacy group is helping hundreds of people experiencing homelessness to find stable housing under the COVID-19 pandemic. Maslow's Army provided hotel rooms for 261 people when Ohio's stay-at-home order was announced. Founder Samuel Landis says they have placed some individuals into permanent housing and continue to house 23 people, including children, in hotels.

Joining Cincinnati Edition is Maslow's Army Founder and Executive Director Samuel Landis; Board Member Brian Garry; and two mothers experiencing homelessness, now housed by Maslow's Army - Dystinie Snapp and Chy.

