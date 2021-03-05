Mass Vaccination Clinics Opening Around Ohio This Month

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says a mass vaccination clinic will first open in Cleveland this month with the capacity to administer 6,000 COVID-19 vaccines a day. Fourteen more mass vaccination sites will open around the state, including at Xavier University's Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Dayton Convention Center and Wilmington Air Park.

Cleveland's clinic will be held for eight weeks at the Wolstein Center on Cleveland State University's campus. Doses administered at the center will be in addition to the state's regular vaccine allotment.

"We are building a system in Ohio that can surge up pretty quickly—over 1,200 sites around the state of Ohio; 15 sites that we announced today that will be coming in the latter part of March," DeWine said Friday

Individuals cannot yet book an appointment for the Wolstein Center clinic in Cleveland, but they soon will be able to sign up online, over the phone or even in person, DeWine said. The clinic will open for about 100 people March 16 as a test run, and become fully operational March 17.

In addition to the 15 sites DeWine announced Friday, another 50,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine will be dedicated to two pop-up mass vaccination sites in Columbus and Cincinnati. Those are expected to open March 19, though specific locations have not yet been announced.

You still need to be eligible under the state's guidelines—which currently includes individuals over 60 and people with certain high-risk medical conditions—to get a dose.

The governor says clinics will be equipped to administer between 300 and 3,000 vaccines a day depending on location, supply and demand. Sites will remain open until they are no longer necessary.

You can see a statewide list of locations here.

WCPN's Anna Huntsman contributed to this report.