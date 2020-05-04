Related Program: 
Mayor John Cranley Discusses Reopening The City

  City of Cincinnati

Ohio employees in manufacturing, distribution, construction and office work can begin returning to their jobs today. As part of the gradual reopening of the economy, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is recommending that employees who can telework remain at home.

In the city of Cincinnati, Mayor John Cranley has been preparing for the reopening. "Unfortunately we may have to live with this pandemic for a long time. And so, accordingly, we have to figure out how to work safer and safely," he said in a press briefing last week.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss what is ahead for the city is Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley.

